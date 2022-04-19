Chopsticks that can enhance food taste using an electrical stimulation waveform invented in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks that enhance salty taste, promote better health

  • The device uses a weak electrical current to transmit sodium ions from food to the mouth, and the salty taste is enhanced 1.5 times
  • The average Japanese adult consumes about 10g of salt per day, double the amount recommended by the WHO, this device will help reduce sodium in diets

Reuters
Updated: 7:20pm, 19 Apr, 2022

