A woman prays in front of a ritual offering sent to the controversial Yasukuni shrine by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Japan’s Kishida sends offering to controversial Yasukuni war shrine
- The prime Minister, however, refrained from paying a visit to the shrine in Tokyo to avoid angering China and South Korea
- Meanwhile, former leader Shinzo Abe and the policy chief of the ruling LDP took part in the shrine’s annual spring festival
