People march in Japan’s Nagoya to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. File photo: Kyodo
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Japan says India refused permission for air force plane to collect aid

  • A lawmaker said New Delhi had agreed to allow the flight to pick up relief items stockpiled by a UN agency, but the government suddenly withdrew its consent
  • India, which has traditionally maintained close military ties with Russia, has refrained from condemning Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine

Kyodo
Updated: 3:58pm, 21 Apr, 2022

