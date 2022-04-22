Same-sex intercourse between soldiers in South Korea is punishable with prison for up to two years under the Military Criminal Act. Photo illustration: AFP
South Korea’s top court overturns two soldiers’ conviction for gay sex
- The ruling was hailed by LGBT rights groups as a milestone step against a much-criticised law
- Homosexual activity is not illegal for civilians but same-sex relationships for men in the country’s military have been subject to criminal punishment
