The disputed islands, known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories, were seized by the Soviet Union at the end of second world war. File photo: Reuters
Japan says disputed islands ‘illegally occupied’ by Russia as ties worsen
- The government used the expression in its annual foreign policy report to describe the islands, which Moscow calls the Kurils and Tokyo the Northern Territories
- Japan also said the Ukraine crisis would stall its peace treaty talks with Russia
Topic | Japan
The disputed islands, known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories, were seized by the Soviet Union at the end of second world war. File photo: Reuters