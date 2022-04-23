India wants to be friends with the West without alienating Russia. Photo: AFP
India wants to be strong friends with the West, but it needs Russia, says minister
- ‘India wants to be friends with the … liberal world, but not as a weak friend that needs desperate help here and there’, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said
- India is the world’s top buyer of Russian weapons, which it uses to deter aggression from neighbours Pakistan and China
