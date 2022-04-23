Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido, where a tour boat is missing with 26 people on board. Photo: AP
Japan: Missing tour boat with 26 on board, coastguard searching

  • Contact was lost after the crew reported the Kazu 1 had started to sink off the northern island of Hokkaido on Saturday; there were two children on board
  • The boat left Utoro port around 10am and was expected to return by 1pm; waves were high and fishing boats had returned by mid-morning

Reuters
Updated: 8:43pm, 23 Apr, 2022

