Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama with a block of ice from the Himalayas, talks about climate change. Photo: AFP
Dalai Lama urges move to renewable energy to combat climate crisis
- The 86-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader said the threat of climate change is not limited by national boundaries but affects us all
- ‘We need to take urgent steps to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and adopt renewable sources of energy such as … wind and the power of the sun’ he said
Topic | 14th Dalai Lama
