Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama with a block of ice from the Himalayas, talks about climate change. Photo: AFP
Dalai Lama urges move to renewable energy to combat climate crisis

  • The 86-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader said the threat of climate change is not limited by national boundaries but affects us all
  • ‘We need to take urgent steps to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and adopt renewable sources of energy such as … wind and the power of the sun’ he said

Associated Press
Updated: 11:55pm, 23 Apr, 2022

