North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea on April 15. Photo: EPA-EFE / KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea on April 15. Photo: EPA-EFE / KCNA
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea boasts of ‘invincible power’ world cannot ignore ahead of holiday

  • Monday will mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army
  • State media on Sunday trumpeted how the country has gained an ‘invincible power that the world cannot ignore and no one can touch’ under Kim Jong-un

Topic |   North Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:58am, 24 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea on April 15. Photo: EPA-EFE / KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea on April 15. Photo: EPA-EFE / KCNA
READ FULL ARTICLE