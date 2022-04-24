North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea on April 15. Photo: EPA-EFE / KCNA
North Korea boasts of ‘invincible power’ world cannot ignore ahead of holiday
- Monday will mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army
- State media on Sunday trumpeted how the country has gained an ‘invincible power that the world cannot ignore and no one can touch’ under Kim Jong-un
Topic | North Korea
