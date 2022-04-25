A coastguard helicopter searches for survivors from the missing tour boat ‘Kazu 1’ at the Shiretoko Peninsula in Shari, Hokkaido prefecture, on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
Japan rescuers find child’s body in search for survivors of sunken tour boat
- The Kazu 1 was taking 24 passengers, including two children, on a scenic tour of a national park in Japan’s northernmost main island when it sank on Saturday
- The discovery of an 11th victim from the sinking comes as questions intensify about why the vessel sailed in rough weather at a known hazardous location
Topic | Japan
