Japan’s former Emperor Hirohito, centre, poses for photographs in 1939 with members of his family at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Imperial Household Agency via EPA-EFE
Japan’s former Emperor Hirohito, centre, poses for photographs in 1939 with members of his family at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Imperial Household Agency via EPA-EFE
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Ukraine says sorry to Japan for comparing Emperor Hirohito to Hitler on Twitter

  • The tweet showing Japan’s wartime emperor alongside Hitler and Mussolini in a video about fascism came from an official Ukrainian government account
  • It circulated widely over the weekend and prompted an official protest, as it threatened to alienate a country that has been strongly supportive of Ukraine

Topic |   Japan
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:42pm, 25 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s former Emperor Hirohito, centre, poses for photographs in 1939 with members of his family at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Imperial Household Agency via EPA-EFE
Japan’s former Emperor Hirohito, centre, poses for photographs in 1939 with members of his family at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Imperial Household Agency via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE