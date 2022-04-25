Japan’s former Emperor Hirohito, centre, poses for photographs in 1939 with members of his family at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Imperial Household Agency via EPA-EFE
Ukraine says sorry to Japan for comparing Emperor Hirohito to Hitler on Twitter
- The tweet showing Japan’s wartime emperor alongside Hitler and Mussolini in a video about fascism came from an official Ukrainian government account
- It circulated widely over the weekend and prompted an official protest, as it threatened to alienate a country that has been strongly supportive of Ukraine
