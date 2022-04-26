Kane Tanaka pictured in 2020 after her 117th birthday at a nursing home in Fukuoka, Japan. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
Kane Tanaka pictured in 2020 after her 117th birthday at a nursing home in Fukuoka, Japan. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
World’s oldest person, Japan’s Kane Tanaka, dies at 119

  • Born on January 2, 1903, Kane Tanaka was certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest living person in 2019 when she was 116
  • She died of old age on April 19 at a hospital in Fukuoka, her hometown in southern Japan where she spent all her life, city officials said on Tuesday

Associated Press
Associated Press in Tokyo

Updated: 12:24pm, 26 Apr, 2022

