Kane Tanaka pictured in 2020 after her 117th birthday at a nursing home in Fukuoka, Japan. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
World’s oldest person, Japan’s Kane Tanaka, dies at 119
- Born on January 2, 1903, Kane Tanaka was certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest living person in 2019 when she was 116
- She died of old age on April 19 at a hospital in Fukuoka, her hometown in southern Japan where she spent all her life, city officials said on Tuesday
