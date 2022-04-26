Kim Jong-un attends a military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Army. Photo: Reuters
Kim Jong-un vows to use nuclear weapons as he speeds up forces
- In a parade on Monday night to mark the 90th anniversary of North Korea’s army, the leader pledged to continue with provocative weapons tests
- He called for his country’s nuclear weapons to be fully prepared to go ‘in motion at any time’ and vowed to leave any invaders ‘perished’
Topic | North Korea
Kim Jong-un attends a military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Army. Photo: Reuters