Japan’s Self-Defence Force’s honour guard members stand outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s ruling party pushes to double defence budget, amid concerns over China, Russia, North Korea
- Liberal Democratic Party wants to ‘drastically strengthen Japan’s defence capabilities’ in stark contrast to country’s traditional pacifist stance
- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would need to increase budget to almost US$86 billion annually to meet the party’s demands
Topic | Japan
Japan’s Self-Defence Force’s honour guard members stand outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters