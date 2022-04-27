Firefighters battle to control flames at a New Delhi landfill site. Photo: AFP
Indian capital engulfed in smoke after fire in landfill bigger than 17-storey building and 50 football pitches

  • The site in northern New Delhi is taller than a 17-storey building and bigger than 50 football fields; about 2,300 tons of rubbish is dumped there every day
  • The capital is in the midst of a record-shattering heatwave; three other landfill sites have also caught fire due to build-up of highly combustible methane gas

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:39pm, 27 Apr, 2022

