Dancers from the Kazanami Yosakoi Dance Project perform on Wednesday at a news conference in New York to promote the city’s first-ever Japan Parade. Photo: AP
‘Asian-Americans are vital’: New York City to host first-ever parade celebrating Japanese
- Organisers initially aimed for the city’s first-ever Japan Day parade to coincide with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the pandemic postponed their plans
- At roughly 56,000, the New York area has America’s fourth-largest ethnic Japanese population, behind Honolulu, Los Angeles and San Francisco
Topic | Asian America
