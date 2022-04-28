A man uses a smartphone in Pyongyang. A few tech-savvy North Koreans have managed to circumvent tight government controls on smartphone use. Photo: AP
North Koreans use knowledge gained in China to defy smartphone censorship, report finds
- Smartphones have proliferated in North Korea, but very few people are allowed to access the global internet because of apps and other controls that monitor use
- US-based non-profit organisation Lumen found much of the knowledge needed to circumvent government controls came from North Koreans sent to China for work
Topic | North Korea
A man uses a smartphone in Pyongyang. A few tech-savvy North Koreans have managed to circumvent tight government controls on smartphone use. Photo: AP