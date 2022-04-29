Morning commuters wearing face masks cross a road in Seoul earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: South Korea lifts mask mandate despite concerns; New Zealand reopening to foreign tourists
- The decision on masks came just days ahead of newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration on May 10 – and despite his team’s opposition
- New Zealand, meanwhile, wants to move away from mass tourism and entice more high-spending guests as it reopens to visitors after more than two years
