A Japan Coast Guard helicopter flying in search of the Kazu I, which was later found on the seabed off Hokkaido. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan finds wreck of boat missing after accident that killed 14
- Japanese coastguard says 12 of the 26 people aboard are unaccounted for, and will search inside the boat in belief that some of the missing were trapped
- Contact was lost with the Kazu I on April 23 when it was sailing off Hokkaido despite bad weather forecasts and warnings
