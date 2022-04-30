North Korean leader Kim Jong-un acknowledges celebrates the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army, in North Korea on Wednesday. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
North Korea
Asia / East Asia

Kim Jong-un issues another warning that North Korea would ‘preemptively’ use nuclear weapons

  • Kim Jong-un made the statement as he praised his top military officials over the staging of a massive military parade according to state media on Saturday
  • North Korea has conducted 13 rounds of weapons launches in 2022 alone, including its first full-range test of an intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017

Associated Press
Updated: 12:30pm, 30 Apr, 2022

