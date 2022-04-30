Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi receives US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (R) at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo in March 2021. Photo: Planet Pix via ZUMA Wire/dpa
US, Japan defence chiefs to meet next week to discuss Ukraine war, China
- The Pentagon said the defence chiefs will discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral alliance amid China’s growing assertiveness
- US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishin will also likely discuss North Korea’s missile and nuclear ambitions
