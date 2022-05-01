Japanese coastguard personnel conduct a search and rescue operation for those on board the missing tourist boat Kazu I at a rocky coastal area of Hokkaido’s Shiretoko peninsula on April 24. Photo: Handout/ 1st Regional Coast Guard Headquarters/ AFP
Communication system failure may be to blame for sinking of boat in Japan that killed at least 14 people

  • Captain of Kazu I, was given permission to use his mobile phone – which was unreachable on the day of the sinking – instead of a satellite phone on the boat
  • The Japanese coastguard is investigating the incident with the operator likely to face charges of professional negligence resulting in death

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 1:15pm, 1 May, 2022

