A woman pays for goods with yen banknotes at a shop in Tokyo. Most Japanese expect goods to become more expensive this year, a government survey found. Photo: AFP
Thrifty Japanese dash ‘revenge spending’ hopes as they sit on US$383 billion in pandemic savings

  • Japanese consumers are tightening their belts as energy, food and other living costs soar – exacerbated by a sharp decline in the yen and the Ukraine war
  • The government had hoped shoppers would splurge as Covid-19 curbs eased, but some 9 per cent of the economy is still tied up in what’s called ‘forced savings’

Reuters
Reuters in Tokyo

Updated: 10:19am, 2 May, 2022

