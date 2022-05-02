A Japanese coastguard helicopter above the area where a tour boat with 26 people went missing off Shiretoko Peninsula, Hokkaido. Photo: EPA-EFE
Investigators raid Japan boat tour company’s office after sinking
- The Kazu 1 sightseeing boat started the tour in Shiretoko National Park, Hokkaido, on April 23, despite forecast rough seas and warnings from other tour operators
- On board were two crew and 24 passengers, including two children – 14 bodies have been found; plans to use submersible camera in hope of finding others trapped
Topic | Japan
