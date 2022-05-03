Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sails through the Miyako Strait near Japan’s Okinawa in April 2021. Photo: Defence Ministry of Japan
Japan says Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sailed near Okinawa islands
- The defence ministry said eight naval vessels, including the carrier, transited through the islands in Okinawa
- It was the first time that a Chinese aircraft carrier was confirmed to have passed through the area since December 2021
Topic | Japan
