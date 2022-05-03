South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: Xinhua
South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: Xinhua
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan foreign minister to attend South Korean President-elect Yoon’s inauguration to mend frayed ties

  • Yoshimasa Hayashi’s presence next week at Yoon Suk Yeol’s oath-taking ceremony a sign of Tokyo’s will to set a new course in relations
  • Warming ties between the two US allies would also be a welcome development for President Biden as he seeks their help to counter security threats posed by China

Topic |   Japan
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:54pm, 3 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: Xinhua
South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE