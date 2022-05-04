Former Goldman executive Kathy Matsui. Photo: AFP
Japan must change sexist work culture to reach its ‘womenomics’ goals, advocate says

  • Encouraging flexible work hours and start-ups with ‘more diverse founders’ will help more women get full-time jobs, says top executive Kathy Matsui
  • Recent progress has been so slow that Japan’s government was forced to postpone its 30-per cent target for women in management positions by a whole decade in 2020

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:30am, 4 May, 2022

