A Hokkaido police vessel searches for the tourist boat Kazu I, that sank on April 23 with 26 people on board/ 12 people are still missing. Photo: Kyodo
Sunken Japanese tour boat searched with camera, 12 people still missing
- 14 people were killed when the Kazu I went missing on April 23 after leaving port in Hokkaido despite a bad weather warning.
- The boat’s operator was found to have violated safety rules, according to sources close to the investigation
Topic | Japan
