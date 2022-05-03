A Hokkaido police vessel searches for the tourist boat Kazu I, that sank on April 23 with 26 people on board/ 12 people are still missing. Photo: Kyodo
A Hokkaido police vessel searches for the tourist boat Kazu I, that sank on April 23 with 26 people on board/ 12 people are still missing. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Sunken Japanese tour boat searched with camera, 12 people still missing

  • 14 people were killed when the Kazu I went missing on April 23 after leaving port in Hokkaido despite a bad weather warning.
  • The boat’s operator was found to have violated safety rules, according to sources close to the investigation

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 9:52pm, 3 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hokkaido police vessel searches for the tourist boat Kazu I, that sank on April 23 with 26 people on board/ 12 people are still missing. Photo: Kyodo
A Hokkaido police vessel searches for the tourist boat Kazu I, that sank on April 23 with 26 people on board/ 12 people are still missing. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE