This handout photo taken and released on May 4, 2022, by Vatican Media, the Vatican press office, shows Pope Francis (R) shaking hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a private audience at the Vatican. (Photo by VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA” - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Pope Francis, Japan’s Kishida discuss hopes for nuclear-free world after North Korea test launch, Ukraine war
- Meeting came as nuclear-armed Russia pressed its war in Ukraine, and North Korea launched a ballistic missile and vowed to continue developing nuclear arsenal
- Francis has changed church teaching on nuclear weapons, saying their mere possession was ‘immoral’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
This handout photo taken and released on May 4, 2022, by Vatican Media, the Vatican press office, shows Pope Francis (R) shaking hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a private audience at the Vatican. (Photo by VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA” - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS