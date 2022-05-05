Taro Kono (left), a member of Japan’s House of Representatives, a former minister of defense and former minister of foreign affairs; and Takashi Yamashita (right), a House member and former minister of justice, at a panel discussion at the Brookings Institution in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Robert Delaney
Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific strategy gets thumbs down by two Japanese legislators

  • ‘The Biden administration is talking about Indo-Pacific Economic whatever; I would say forget about it,’ says Taro Kono, an ex-defence minister
  • Rather than introduce a new framework, US is urged to join Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

Updated: 6:20am, 5 May, 2022

