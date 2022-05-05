Women wearing protective masks to prevent contracting Covid-19 walk past a couple who takes a selfie photo without masks in Seoul, South Korea on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Many South Koreans are still wearing their masks even after the law mandating them was lifted
- As of Monday, people in South Korea are no longer required to wear masks outdoors except at events with more than 50 people – masks are still required indoors
- In a looks-obsessed society, an expert said masks provide relief from pressure to look perfect, while also showing respect for other people’s well-being
