Women wearing protective masks to prevent contracting Covid-19 walk past a couple who takes a selfie photo without masks in Seoul, South Korea on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Women wearing protective masks to prevent contracting Covid-19 walk past a couple who takes a selfie photo without masks in Seoul, South Korea on Monday. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Many South Koreans are still wearing their masks even after the law mandating them was lifted

  • As of Monday, people in South Korea are no longer required to wear masks outdoors except at events with more than 50 people – masks are still required indoors
  • In a looks-obsessed society, an expert said masks provide relief from pressure to look perfect, while also showing respect for other people’s well-being

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 7:45pm, 5 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Women wearing protective masks to prevent contracting Covid-19 walk past a couple who takes a selfie photo without masks in Seoul, South Korea on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Women wearing protective masks to prevent contracting Covid-19 walk past a couple who takes a selfie photo without masks in Seoul, South Korea on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE