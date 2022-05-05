Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gives a speech in the City of London financial district on Thursday. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gives a speech in the City of London financial district on Thursday. Photo: Kyodo
‘Japan is a buy’ Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tells City of London before meeting with UK’s Boris Johnson

  • Kishida said Japan’s economy would see robust growth as it shifts to an upgraded form of capitalism, in which public and private sectors work together
  • Japan has vowed to double the amount of foreign direct investment to US$616.76 billion or 12 per cent of GDP in 2030

Reuters
Updated: 8:45pm, 5 May, 2022

