UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with a Guard of Honour in London on Thursday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
Japan and UK agree on defence pact amid China’s rise in Indo-Pacific
- ‘Ukraine may be tomorrow’s East Asia,’ warns PM Fumio Kishida after talks with British counterpart Boris Johnson in London
- Japan will also work with Britain to persuading the US to return to the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, Kishida says
