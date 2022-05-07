A television screen in Seoul on May 7 showing a news broadcast of a North Korean missile fired from a submarine according to South Korea’s military. Photo: AFP
South Korea: North Korea test-fired missile from submarine; violation of UN resolutions
- Test is violation of UN Security Council resolutions and ‘serious threatening act that harms international peace and stability’, South Korea’s military said
- Launch came from waters near port city of Sinpo, where North Korea has a major shipyard building submarines; South has vowed to take tougher approach
