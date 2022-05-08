Exterior of the office of Shiretoko Yuransen, the operator of a tour boat that sank with 26 people aboard on April 23. The Japanese government is considering revoking the operators license over the accident. Photo: Kyodo
Japan considers revoking license of operator of sunken Hokkaido tour boat that killed 14 people
- If enforced it would mark the heaviest administrative penalty ever imposed under Japan’s maritime transport law
- Japan coastguard is continuing its search for the 12 people who remain missing in waters near Kunashiri Island
