Elon Musk tweeted that Japan would “eventually cease to exist” unless the country’s birthrate increased. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk tweets Japan ‘will eventually cease to exist’, provoking anger – but not just at him
- Japan’s population peaked in 2008 and has been in decline ever since, fuelled by the country’s stubbornly low birth rate
- Musk’s tweet hit a nerve among some Japan watchers, but many Japanese agreed – blaming their government for not doing enough to fight the decline
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Elon Musk tweeted that Japan would “eventually cease to exist” unless the country’s birthrate increased. Photo: Reuters