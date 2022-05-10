A United Nations Security Council meeting held in February at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. Photo: AFP
US calls emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea as nuclear threat looms
- North Korea has fired missiles 15 times so far this year, including an apparent demonstration on Saturday of a submarine-launched ballistic missile system
- The US has circulated a draft resolution seeking additional sanctions on Pyongyang for its spate of tests. But Russia and China want existing sanctions eased
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A United Nations Security Council meeting held in February at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. Photo: AFP