A United Nations Security Council meeting held in February at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. Photo: AFP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

US calls emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea as nuclear threat looms

  • North Korea has fired missiles 15 times so far this year, including an apparent demonstration on Saturday of a submarine-launched ballistic missile system
  • The US has circulated a draft resolution seeking additional sanctions on Pyongyang for its spate of tests. But Russia and China want existing sanctions eased

Associated Press
Associated Press in United Nations

Updated: 1:43pm, 10 May, 2022

