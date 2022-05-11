A camel eats Bermuda grass at Tobe Zoological Park in Ehime prefecture. Worldwide supply disruptions have hit imports of hay and other fodder to Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s zoos run short of food as supply disruptions hit hay imports
- Labour shortages at ports in the US and other hay-exporting countries have caused delays, with a shortage of shipping containers adding to complications
- Shipping companies likely prefer smaller, more profitable items such as semiconductors over hay as it is ‘cumbersome and low in unit price’, a zoo official said
