Employees spray disinfectant and wipe surfaces as part of preventive measures against Covid-19 at the Pyongyang Children’s Department Store in March. Photo: TNS
North Korea reports first Covid-19 death after 350,000 sickened with fever
- The news of the fatality comes a day after the country confirmed its first outbreak since the coronavirus began
- 187,800 people are being treated in isolation after a fever of unidentified origin started spreading in the country in late April, state media says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Employees spray disinfectant and wipe surfaces as part of preventive measures against Covid-19 at the Pyongyang Children’s Department Store in March. Photo: TNS