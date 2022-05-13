Employees spray disinfectant and wipe surfaces as part of preventive measures against Covid-19 at the Pyongyang Children’s Department Store in March. Photo: TNS
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea reports first Covid-19 death after 350,000 sickened with fever

  • The news of the fatality comes a day after the country confirmed its first outbreak since the coronavirus began
  • 187,800 people are being treated in isolation after a fever of unidentified origin started spreading in the country in late April, state media says

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:43am, 13 May, 2022

