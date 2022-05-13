A photo shows the test-launch of a new type of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasongpho-17 of the DPRK strategic forces that was conducted in March. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
Coronavirus: Amid first Covid outbreak, North Korea fires ballistic missiles in warning ahead of Joe Biden’s visit to Asia
- Thursday’s launches were the North’s first weapons fired since the inauguration of new conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday.
- The White House believes that Pyongyang could test a nuclear weapon this month for the first time in almost five years
