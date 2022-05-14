North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, North Korea in June 2021. Kim ripped into senior ruling party and government officials over what he described as a serious lapse in national efforts to fend off Covid-19. Photo: KCNA/Korea News Service via AP
Coronavirus: North Korea’s Kim Jong-un says Covid-19 ‘great turmoil’ as 21 new deaths reported
- North Korea made an unprecedented admission of its first Covid outbreak this week, after claiming no infections since the start of the pandemic two years ago
- Since late April, 524,440 people have shown signs of fever including 174,440 new cases on Friday state media reported
