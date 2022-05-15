Workers disinfect a restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea. File photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: North Korea sees more deaths as outbreak worsens
- State media said a total of 42 people had died, with 324,550 still under medical treatment
- It added the country was taking ‘swift state emergency measures’ to control the epidemic as doctors suggested ‘gargling with salt water’ in case of high temperature
