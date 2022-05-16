North Korean leader Kim Jong-un seen wearing a face mask on state television on Thursday as he acknowledged the country’s first Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: KRT via AP
Coronavirus: North Korea tops 1.2 million ‘fever’ cases with over 500,000 in quarantine
- State media did not specify how many of the cases were confirmed as Covid-19. Experts say the country likely lacks the necessary testing supplies and equipment
- Eight new deaths on Monday brought the toll from North Korea’s outbreak to 50. Most of the country’s 26 million people are thought to be unvaccinated
