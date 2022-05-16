Employees work on the Honda Civic production line at a factory in Wuhan that the Japanese carmaker operates as a joint venture with China’s Dongfeng Motor Group. Japanese manufacturers are increasingly looking to move offshore operations back home, according to reports. Photo: AFP
Japan manufacturers exit China, Southeast Asia to bring production back home

  • A rapidly weakening yen, supply-chain constraints, geopolitical risks and changing wage patterns are prompting the switch, a Japanese steel executive said
  • Even before the yen’s tumble this year, Japan’s government had been supporting relocation of domestic companies’ production bases back to the country

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:04am, 16 May, 2022

