Japan gives US$100 million in aid to Ukraine and promises to help evacuees find jobs. Photo: AFP
Japan gives US$100 million in aid to Ukraine and promises to help evacuees find jobs. Photo: AFP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan inks US$100 million loan to Ukraine; offers to help evacuees find jobs

  • The aid will be co-financed with the World Bank and incorporated into the Ukrainian government’s budget, but not used for military purposes
  • Welfare ministry said it will offer specialised job assistance services to people who have fled to Japan since Russia’s invasion of their country

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 10:58pm, 16 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan gives US$100 million in aid to Ukraine and promises to help evacuees find jobs. Photo: AFP
Japan gives US$100 million in aid to Ukraine and promises to help evacuees find jobs. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE