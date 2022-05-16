Japan gives US$100 million in aid to Ukraine and promises to help evacuees find jobs. Photo: AFP
Japan inks US$100 million loan to Ukraine; offers to help evacuees find jobs
- The aid will be co-financed with the World Bank and incorporated into the Ukrainian government’s budget, but not used for military purposes
- Welfare ministry said it will offer specialised job assistance services to people who have fled to Japan since Russia’s invasion of their country
