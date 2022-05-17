Some residents who used to live in part of a Fukushima village that is still off-limits due to high radiation levels from the 2011 nuclear disaster will finally be allowed to return home as an evacuation order will be lifted on June 12, officials said on Monday.

Even more than a decade after the disaster, a zone totalling about 337 square kilometres remains subject to the order. Of the “difficult-to-return” zone, authorities have decided to end the designation for a 0.95 square km area in Katsurao, a village near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, as radiation decontamination has progressed.

After the nuclear crisis was triggered by an enormous earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, Katsurao became off-limits in its entirety. But the long-standing evacuation order was lifted in most parts of the village on June 12, 2016, in addition to a district being designated as the zone.

