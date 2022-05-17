Police officers search coastal areas in Shibetsu, Hokkaido on Monday for clues on people who went missing after a tourist boat sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula of the northernmost Japanese main island on April 23. Photo: Kyodo
Deepwater divers prepare to search inside sunken Japan tour boat for 12 people still missing
- Japan coastguard boats continued to search for the missing at sea, while police expanded their search for the tour boat that sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula
- The boat was carrying 24 passengers and two crew members when it made a distress call and disappeared on April 23 during a sightseeing trip
