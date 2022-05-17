Police officers search coastal areas in Shibetsu, Hokkaido on Monday for clues on people who went missing after a tourist boat sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula of the northernmost Japanese main island on April 23. Photo: Kyodo
Police officers search coastal areas in Shibetsu, Hokkaido on Monday for clues on people who went missing after a tourist boat sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula of the northernmost Japanese main island on April 23. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Deepwater divers prepare to search inside sunken Japan tour boat for 12 people still missing

  • Japan coastguard boats continued to search for the missing at sea, while police expanded their search for the tour boat that sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula
  • The boat was carrying 24 passengers and two crew members when it made a distress call and disappeared on April 23 during a sightseeing trip

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 1:35pm, 17 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers search coastal areas in Shibetsu, Hokkaido on Monday for clues on people who went missing after a tourist boat sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula of the northernmost Japanese main island on April 23. Photo: Kyodo
Police officers search coastal areas in Shibetsu, Hokkaido on Monday for clues on people who went missing after a tourist boat sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula of the northernmost Japanese main island on April 23. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE