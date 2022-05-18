Railway station staff disinfecting Pyongyang station premises as a prevention measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus. Photo: AFP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: North Korea’s Kim Jong-un accuses officials of ‘immaturity’ and ‘slackness’ after jump in suspected Covid cases

  • North Korea reported 232,880 new cases of fever and another six deaths, while more than 690,00 remain in quarantine
  • The country’s antivirus headquarters said 62 people have died and more than 1.7 million have fallen ill amid a rapid spread of fever since late April

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:34pm, 18 May, 2022

