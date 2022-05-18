A North Korean Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), at an undisclosed location in March, 2022. Photo: AP
N Korea missile launch could happen during Biden visit, S Korea official says

  • The National Security Office comment came as speculation grows that North Korea may conduct a provocative act during President Joe Biden’s visit to the south
  • On Tuesday, CNN reported N Korea appears to be preparing for a possible ICBM test within the next 48 to 96 hours, citing a US official intelligence assessment

Kyodo
Updated: 6:29pm, 18 May, 2022

