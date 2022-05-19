North Korean soldiers distribute medicines at a pharmacy in Pyongyang on Wednesday amid growing fears over North Korea’s Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
Coronavirus: North Korea reports nearly 2 million suspected Covid-19 infections with 740,000 in quarantine
- The closed-off country has only confirmed a small number of cases because it lacks coronavirus tests. At least 740,160 people have been quarantined
- Deaths could approach a scale of tens of thousands given the size of the country’s caseload, said a global health specialist from Harvard Medical School
