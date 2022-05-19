North Korean soldiers distribute medicines at a pharmacy in Pyongyang on Wednesday amid growing fears over North Korea’s Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
North Korean soldiers distribute medicines at a pharmacy in Pyongyang on Wednesday amid growing fears over North Korea’s Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: North Korea reports nearly 2 million suspected Covid-19 infections with 740,000 in quarantine

  • The closed-off country has only confirmed a small number of cases because it lacks coronavirus tests. At least 740,160 people have been quarantined
  • Deaths could approach a scale of tens of thousands given the size of the country’s caseload, said a global health specialist from Harvard Medical School

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:21am, 19 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean soldiers distribute medicines at a pharmacy in Pyongyang on Wednesday amid growing fears over North Korea’s Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
North Korean soldiers distribute medicines at a pharmacy in Pyongyang on Wednesday amid growing fears over North Korea’s Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE